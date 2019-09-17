CII masters degree available remotely

The MSc in Insurance and Sustainable Risk can now be completed from anywhere in the world.

A masters qualification from the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and Glasgow Caledonian University (London) can now be completed from any location.

The course, which used to be taught in London is now available online so students can watch lectures and speak to tutors remotely.

The master of science (MSc) qualification, which is full-time, is suitable for graduates and registration is open until 23 September.

The CII detailed that the course will start in October and is made up of eight 15 credit modules and a 15,000 words research project worth 60 credits.

The qualification includes modules on underwriting and claims management, cyber security, insurance solutions for risk in emerging markets, plus enterprise risk analysis and modelling in insurance.

Issues

The MSc also focuses on contemporary issues such as cyber risk insurance, emerging market risk, micro insurance, insurance for climate change, and Takaful (Islamic) Insurance.

According to the University, this makes the GCU London Insurance and Risk Management masters degree unique to the UK.

Sian Fisher, CEO of the Chartered Insurance Institute, said: “The insurance profession is constantly changing. With advances in technology, an evolving risk landscape and a growing need for new insurance solutions in emerging markets, future insurance graduates will be required to have different skill sets to be able to respond to these challenges.

“The insurance and risk management masters degree explains the changing risk landscape as well as current social, economic and political issues, within the context of insurance and risk management.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.