Lockton announces key hires in Birmingham and Manchester

Lockton’s Birmingham team has hired Jane Baron as head of office as Richard Barraclough, formerly of Gallagher, joins as head of corporate in Manchester.

Jane has worked in the industry for over 25 years. Previously, she worked in client management at Marsh and Willis Towers Watson.

The appointment marks the next step in Lockton’s strategy of growing its local and national customer base.

Lockton noted it is particularly focused on growth in its key sectors, including food and beverage, retail, transportation and real estate.

Growth

Debbie Day, partner at Lockton Birmingham, said: “I am delighted to welcome Jane to Lockton, Birmingham at a time when we are positioned well for future growth in our established industry specialisms.”

In addition the broker has also appointed Richard Barraclough to the position of head of corporate at its Manchester office as it looks to grow its customer base across the North of England.

According to Lockton he brings over 30 years’ experience in the corporate insurance broking environment to the role. He was most recently regional managing director of Gallagher in Yorkshire, leading its Leeds, Sheffield and Wakefield offices. Prior to this, he led client service teams for Willis Towers Watson and Oval Insurance Brokers.

Leaders

Barraclough will form part of Lockton’s new North Leadership Group which will be led by Matt Davies, head of risk solutions north for Lockton. The team has been formed with the aim to grow faster, strengthen the quality of Lockton’s regional service teams and dedicate more time to existing and future clients. It will also include David Lee, head of UK regional wholesale, Michael Farrell, head of the Newcastle regional office and Mike Kay, senior vice president.

Davies commented: “It is an exciting time for Richard to join Lockton’s Northern leadership team. His extensive experience and deep rooted relationships will help us to continue to exceed the expectations of our clients.

“The new leadership team is already providing excellent executive direction of our client service teams and we are positioned really well to maximise the many existing opportunities and unlock new ones. We look forward to seeing Lockton’s northern offices go from strength to strength.”

