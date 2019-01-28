Allianz head of commercial motor Jon Dye leaves for QBE

He replaces Roger Ball and takes responsibility for QBE’s motor trade and motor fleet business.

QBE has taken head commercial motor, Jon Dye, from Allianz following him spending 14 years at the provider.

He replaces Roger Ball, who has now retired.

In his new role, Dye will assume responsibility for the company’s portfolio of commercial motor business which encompasses motor trade and motor fleet business.

Dye will join the team in April. He will be based in London and report to Cécile Fresneau, executive director of QBE UK.

Experience

Fresneau, said: “I am delighted to announce that Jon Dye will be joining as our new director of motor.

“His experience in the commercial motor sector will build upon the strengths and capabilities of the team, ensuring that we are in a position to respond to the changing and individual needs of our customers and brokers.”

The news follows other high level staff developments at Allianz in recent months.

Dave Martin, director of SME and corporate partnerships, left and is set to join Zurich in the first half of 2019 as MD of its UK retail business. Martin had been with Allianz for 17 years.

It was also revealed last week by sister title Post that chief information officer Jacob Abboud had left the job following a restructure and was seeking a new role within the Allianz Group.

An Allianz spokesman said: “An announcement on Jon’s successor will be made shortly.”

