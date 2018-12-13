Blog: The M&A train

Darren Murphy explores how large M&A in the broker sector filters down into the regions.

The insurance brokerage sector has seen several high-profile, multi-billion dollar M&A transactions in the last 24 months. But do these big ticket M&A transactions have any relevance to the owners of smaller specialist brokers?

The answer is complex. Whilst no direct comparison can be made in terms of valuation multiples (these larger groups will typically be acquired for 12x to 16x Ebitda), there is some relevance in terms of the wider insurance M&A market.

Global insurance groups are the natural buyer for the mid-tier UK insurance groups. Private Equity is obviously an option, but to enter the market at this level (£200m to £1bn GWP), they would then need to be confident of growing their investee company into a global insurance group to generate their required returns, which is both questionable and risky.

Scale

The better option for these mid-tier groups may well be to expand their scale and expertise, so that they become an attractive acquisition target for a large global group.

The main reason mid-tier groups are more attractive acquisition targets than small brokers is scale. They are able to offer more specialisms and cope with more business referrals, which makes the synergistic benefits of an acquisition far higher.

As a result, these mid-tier groups are all looking to expand via acquisition, adding scale and, more importantly, specialism. This is where the big ticket M&A transaction become relevant to the owners of smaller insurance brokers (GWP between £5m and £50m).

The presence of the large groups and the premium M&A exit multiples is driving a competitive contest between the mid-tier groups to scale up and make themselves attractive enough to be the next headline takeover. This, in turn, has increased their appetite to acquire smaller brokers, particularly those with niche specialisms.

Activity

The success of the acquisition strategy of these private-equity backed mid-tier groups (such as Stackhouse Poland, GRP, Aston Lark) has also spurred other private equity houses to invest in the sector and get in on the act.

Bollington, Miles Smith and Right Choice Insurance Brokers have all taken private equity investment and are also looking to grow by acquisition, again good news for smaller brokers.

As discussed above, the difficulties in turning a mid-tier group into a global group are far greater than (with the right acquisition strategy) turning a smaller broker into a mid-tier group, and as such we expect private equity investment to continue at the lower end of the market.

Private equity investment in the sector is good news for smaller brokers. Even if they are not the recipient, those that are will be under immediate pressure to grow and put this “expensive money” to work.

Organic growth alone is typically too slow to achieve the private equity investors’ returns, so again, acquisitions come on the agenda. As these groups are ultimately targeting a double-digit Ebitda multiple on exit, this helps to sustain higher exit multiples for smaller brokers whilst still providing a natural arbitrage opportunity for the buyer.

Split

Whilst global insurance groups will still acquire small, niche brokers if there is a strong enough strategic need, the insurance M&A market is likely to split into two tiers:

The global groups acquiring the mid-tier insurance groups with the scale, internal infrastructure and range of specialisms that can deliver on the global cross-selling opportunities that will be generated.

The mid-tier insurance groups acquiring smaller brokers who can enhance their expertise, add scale and deliver on cross-selling opportunities at a more modest (possibly domestic) level.

Having advised on several insurance broker M&A transactions in recent years, including Title & Covenant’s recent sale to Stackhouse Poland, our advice to owners of smaller, niche insurance brokers is to understand the buyer pool for your size of business. This may well include several of the global insurance groups, but this is not a given.

Understanding your buyer pool will enable you to attract maximum interest for your business, which in turn will naturally maximise the valuation of the final deal.

Darren Murphy is managing director of Rafalie Corporate Finance.