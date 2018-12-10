Ed appoints broking CEO

The move follows its acquisition by BGC Partners in October.

Andrew Draycott has been appointed as CEO-designate of Ed Broking in London.

His appointment is subject to regulatory approvals and he will take up his role once the acquisition of Ed Broking Group by BGC Partners has completed.

On completion of the acquisition, Ed, which was bought in October, will become part of BGC’s new insurance division.

Steve Hearn, currently group CEO of Ed Broking, will become head of BGC’s insurance division.

Leader

Hearn said: “At the time we announced Ed’s acquisition it was clear that my role would change and that I’d take responsibility for leading BGC’s wider insurance industry efforts.

“I am therefore delighted that Andrew has agreed to take on the leadership of Ed Broking’s London operations and have every confidence that the business, to which I have an obvious and passionate connection, is in great hands and has a bright future.”

Ed was formerly known as Cooper Gay but underwent a rebrand in 2016.

Draycott added: “The insurance landscape is developing from a number of perspectives. It is an excellent time to be a high quality independent broker with the financial backing to power growth and technological development.

“Ed has come a long way in just over two years, the strength and relevance of our disruptive approach has never been greater and I am proud to be leading our London business at a time of such historic opportunity.”

