Blog: Regulation and non-domiciled insurers

Nick Garner, of Financial and Legal Insurance, examines the FCA guidance on due diligence and argues that non-UK domiciled providers are not monitored with the rigour they should be.

The past few months have seen some high profile insurance figures taking to their soapboxes and pouring forth on the perils of unrated insurers, including the inevitable call for regulators to take action.

Ashwin Mistry demanded that the ‘regulator steps in and police unrated markets,’ and called for brokers who use unrated insurers to pay higher fees. Charles Manchester of MGA Manchester Underwriting urged regulators post-Brexit to “‘retain the right to say no to companies wishing to trade in the UK”.

Practical

Having taken account of these and other sages of UK insurance, the FCA has instead taken a more prosaic and, dare I say, more practical approach in its latest Guidance Note on Due Diligence.

Although the FCA namechecked high-profile failures such as Alpha, Enterprise and Gable, there was not a word about unrated insurers per se.

Instead the FCA suggested that brokers make sure they place business with an insurer they’d be happy to use themselves, and gave some straightforward pointers on how brokers can satisfy themselves as to the financial health, robust or otherwise, of a particular insurer – welcome support and guidance for brokers I might add.

In truth, there is a schizophrenic tendency in our highly regulated sector. Some brokers complain about the dead hand of the regulator, wring their hands about how regulation stifles entrepreneurialism and turns everything the colour grey, yet in the next breath they urge the same regulator to step in waving the big stick when the market does not behave in the way they want.

Risk

Unrated insurers are an important part of our industry landscape. They create choice, especially for niches. They drive competition, and while I agree that non-domiciled insurers tend to carry more risk, it is different for UK based insurers, where the stringent tests applied by the PRA to anyone wishing to write insurance is demonstrative of insurer solvency over a future five year time frame.

Alpha, Gable and Enterprise were unrated, but Elite, which also went bust last year, was rated. The common denominator for all is that they were non-domiciled.

Judging insurers by their rating (or not) is thus a waste of time. Recent insolvencies underline that having a rating is not a copper-bottomed guarantee. No UK insurer has gone bust since the Independent in 2001, which tells you something about the quality of the PRA’s financial monitoring.

If the FCA guidance note needed adding to, I’d suggest that if brokers don’t have the resources to conduct their own due diligence, it’s sensible to stick with UK insurers. The evidence shows that non-dom insurers that are not regulated under EU solvency II are not monitored with the rigour they should be.

Nick Garner is CEO at Financial and Legal Insurance.