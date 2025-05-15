Biba 2025: Gallagher’s Samantha Lowry named Young Broker of the Year
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has named Samantha Lowry, commercial team leader, of Gallagher, as its young broker of the year 2025.
Biba explained the award recognises the career progression, sector participation, professional education and development of member brokers aged 35 years or younger.Unique and inspirational
Speaking about the winner, Biba CEO Graeme Trudgill said: “Samantha is a unique and inspirational young broker. She clearly loves working in insurance broking. Her commitment to bringing young people into the industry shone through.
She is highly professional, and her presentation skills are first class
