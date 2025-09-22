Ardonagh Europe enters French market with Groupe Leader Insurance buy

Ardonagh Europe has signed up to buy Groupe Leader Insurance entering the French market.

Dublin-headquartered Ardonagh Europe was created in July 2021 to take the buy-and-build model to the continent.

According to the unit, GLI is one of the top 10 wholesale and multi-specialist brokers in France.

Founded in 2003 by Yoann Chery, GLI initially focused on construction risk diversifying its offering over the past 20 years to include specialist property and motor insurance.

Paris

Headquartered in Paris, GLI employs more than 350 people in France and internationally, providing insurance to