Tuplin exits Everywhen

Richard Tuplin, CEO of general insurance broking at Everywhen, is leaving Ardonagh, Insurance Age can reveal.

The business confirmed that Tuplin is departing to explore new opportunities.

As part of the leadership changes at Everywhen, chief commercial officer Phil Bayles will lead Relationship Broking, subject to regulatory approval.

Ex-Jelf leader Tuplin, pictured, has been with the company since 2018, when he came on board as chief