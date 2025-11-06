Geo-owned MGA launches new non-negligent liability insurance policy

Renovation Underwriting has launched a specialist cover that financially protects property owners undertaking renovation or construction projects, specifically in circumstances where damage could occur to neighbouring properties and no one can be proven to be at fault.

The product – Renovation Non-Neg Pro – is being made available on the wholesale market for the first time for brokers advising on contract works projects and Party Wall Act matters. It previously rolled out non-negligence liability cover available either as part of a wider renovation cover or as a standalone product in 2023.

This is especially the case with non-negligent liability insurance where knowledge and awareness of the cover is low. Insurance is only ever a problem when it’s arranged