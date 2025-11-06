Geo-owned MGA launches new non-negligent liability insurance policy
Renovation Underwriting has launched a specialist cover that financially protects property owners undertaking renovation or construction projects, specifically in circumstances where damage could occur to neighbouring properties and no one can be proven to be at fault.
The product – Renovation Non-Neg Pro – is being made available on the wholesale market for the first time for brokers advising on contract works projects and Party Wall Act matters. It previously rolled out non-negligence liability cover available either as part of a wider renovation cover or as a standalone product in 2023.
This is especially the case with non-negligent liability insurance where knowledge and awareness of the cover is low. Insurance is only ever a problem when it’s arranged
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Insight
Aviva demands crackdown as ghost broking surges 22%
Aviva has called for tougher enforcement, stronger penalties and better education to crackdown on ghost broking as it detected a 22% surge in cases since 2023.
Bournemouth-based broker launches
Gary Boome has launched Bournemouth-based broker Renata Group, offering commercial and personal lines insurance products as an appointed representative of Momentum Broker Solutions.
UK growth accelerates at Hiscox
Hiscox has maintained “positive momentum” in the UK with written premiums up 8% in the first nine months of the year to £543.1m.
NSM adds Thomsett as ops director at Kingfisher and Kingsbridge
NSM UK has recruited Neil Thomsett from UKGI Group to be operations director for Kingfisher Insurance and Kingsbridge.
Software provider Insly strengthens UK presence
Software provider Insly has bought Socrates Systems, a UK-based insurance technology company, to strengthen its UK presence.
Brokers on the ‘frontline’ in tackling insurance fraud
Nearly one in five people (19%) believe it’s justifiable not to disclose the full truth on an insurance application – a figure that rises to 21% among those with motor insurance, research by Ageas UK has revealed.
Clear picks Premium Credit
Clear Group has chosen Premium Credit as its principal premium finance partner signing a multi-year contract.
Home insurance premium falls speed up
Average quoted prices for home insurance fell by 4.8% in the three months to September, according to research by Consumer Intelligence.