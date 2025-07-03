‘An MGA is for life not just for Christmas’ – Dual’s Dixon

Managing general agents need to get away from transactional relationships and move into “deeper, more sustainable” ones with carriers, brokers and policyholders, according to Catherine Dixon, chief underwriting officer at Dual.

At the Soft rates, hard questions: charting a course toward a bright future panel at the Managing General Agents’ Association 2025 conference today, she noted that in hard markets insurer appetites narrow and MGAs come into play.

She detailed: “We will help out on position, on placements, we’ll take lines that can’t be filled, will help with tricky to place risks, and then as soon as the market softens, then there’s this push back into the insurers again. That’s not really helpful for anybody.”

