PremFina secures £350m facility as it reveals £1.9bn volume target

Sharon Bishop, CEO of PremFina
PremFina has agreed a £350m private securitisation facility with support from HSBC and Waterfall Asset Management to help its current and future growth strategy.

The insurance premium finance provider detailed that it plans to use the funding to expand to £1.9bn in premium finance volumes, with £1bn already contracted.

The business teamed up with Ardonagh Advisory in April saying at the time it was part of its “wider growth strategy and commitment to working closely with leading industry partners to elevate premium finance across the market”.

We’re proud to partner with HSBC and Waterfall – two highly respected institutions – as we scale our operations and

fraud
Ghost broker sentenced

A ghost broker has been sentenced to 12-months imprisonment, suspended for 12 months with a requirement to complete 150 hours of unpaid work, after selling two fraudulent motor insurance policies to unsuspecting members of the public.

