UK Broker Awards 2025 shortlist revealed

Today Insurance Age can reveal the shortlist for the 2025 UK Broker Awards.

The market’s only dedicated award ceremony designed to shine a spotlight on the insurance broking market will take place on 9 October at The Vox, NEC, Birmingham as part of UK Broker Week.

For more details and for information about booking tables, click here.

Broker Start-up Award

Fuzzy Insurance Merlin Insurance Brokers Robinson Sargeant

Broker Support Partner of the Year

Cobra Network

Mental Health in Business

Movo Partnership

Claims Team of the Year Award

Howden UK Brokers - Corporate and Commercial Claims Division

Brokers - Corporate and Commercial Claims Division Macbeth Insurance Brokers

Marsh (Risk Management Claims Executive Team)

Marsh - Risk Management Practice

WTW

Combating Underinsurance Award

Coversure Ringwood

LBB (London Belgravia Group)

(London Belgravia Group) Unity Insurance Services

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

Brunel Insurance Brokers

IC Insurance

Insurance InsureTec.com

Konsileo

Premierline

Superscript

Tapoly

Community/Small Broker of the Year

Ash Tree Insurance Brokers

Christie Insurance

Coversure Insurance Services (Keighley & Rotherham)

Rotherham) Fuzzy Insurance

Jukes Insurance Brokers

Practice Cover

Prizm Solutions

Robinson Sargeant

Weir Insurance

Customer Service Award

AllClear

Christie Insurance

Coversure Insurance Services (Keighley & Rotherham)

Rotherham) FSB Insurance Service

Insurance Service Fuzzy Insurance

InsureTec.com

Jukes Insurance Brokers

Marsh Limited ( UK Risk Management Segment)

Deal of the Year

To Be Announced on the Night

Digital Broker Award

InsureTec.com

Somerset Bridge Insurance Services

Stanhope

Superscript

ESG Broker Champion - Diversity and Inclusion

Aon

Everywhen

IC Insurance

Insurance WF Risk Group

ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability

Fuzzy Insurance

Markerstudy Group

High Net Worth Broker of the Year

Aon

Brown & Brown Orpington

Brown Orpington Konsileo

Macbeth Insurance Brokers

Stanhope

Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

Winner to be announced on the night

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

Assist Insurance Services

Atec Group

Brunel Insurance for People

InsureandGo

InsureTec.com

Somerset Bridge Insurance Services

Tedaisy Insurance Group

Schemes Broker of the Year

Cliverton Insurance Brokers

InsureTec.com

Practice Cover

Premier Insurance Centre

Superscript

Training Award

Bartlett Group

Brunel PI Brokers

Brokers Everywhen

InsureTec.com

Unsung Hero

Chloe Guckian, Secondsight

Madiha Tamoor, Lloyd Bolam Insurance Brokers

Young Achiever

Coleman Corry, WTW

Aled Davies, Premier Insurance Centre

Tom Egerton, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees

Amy Goldsbrough, Lycetts Insurance Brokers and Financial Services

Thomas Hughes, Howden Insurance Brokers

Oliver Smith, LBB (London Belgravia Group)

(London Belgravia Group) Alex Streets, Octo Insurance Brokers

Broker Choice: Schemes Insurer of the Year

Aviva

Axa Commercial

Ecclesiastical

Hiscox

Peach ( NPA Insurance)

Insurance) PJ Hayman & Co

Hayman Co RSA

Broker Choice: MGA of the Year

Arkel Underwriting

Direct Commercial

Geo Underwriting

KGM

Moonrock Insurance

NBS Underwriting

Underwriting Prestige Underwriting

Somerset Bridge

Broker Choice: Network of the Year

Bravo Networks

Cobra Network

Movo Partnership

WTW Network

Broker Choice: Mid-Corporate Insurer of the Year

Allianz

Arch Insurance

Aviva

Axa Commercial

CNA Hardy

Hardy Markel

QBE

RSA

Zurich

Broker Choice: Personal Lines Insurer of the Year

Ageas

Allianz

Aviva

Axa UK

Hiscox

Broker Choice: SME Insurer of the Year

Allianz

Aviva

Axa Commercial

RSA

Zurich

Achievement Award

Winner to be announced on the night

Broker Personality of the Year

Winner to be announced on the night

Overall Insurance Broker of the Year