UK Broker Awards 2025 shortlist revealed
Today Insurance Age can reveal the shortlist for the 2025 UK Broker Awards.
The market’s only dedicated award ceremony designed to shine a spotlight on the insurance broking market will take place on 9 October at The Vox, NEC, Birmingham as part of UK Broker Week.
For more details and for information about booking tables, click here.
Broker Start-up Award
- Fuzzy Insurance
- Merlin Insurance Brokers
- Robinson Sargeant
Broker Support Partner of the Year
- Cobra Network
- Mental Health in Business
- Movo Partnership
Claims Team of the Year Award
- Howden UK Brokers - Corporate and Commercial Claims Division
- Macbeth Insurance Brokers
- Marsh (Risk Management Claims Executive Team)
- Marsh - Risk Management Practice
- WTW
Combating Underinsurance Award
- Coversure Ringwood
- LBB (London Belgravia Group)
- Unity Insurance Services
Commercial Lines Broker of the Year
- Brunel Insurance Brokers
- IC Insurance
- InsureTec.com
- Konsileo
- Premierline
- Superscript
- Tapoly
Community/Small Broker of the Year
- Ash Tree Insurance Brokers
- Christie Insurance
- Coversure Insurance Services (Keighley & Rotherham)
- Fuzzy Insurance
- Jukes Insurance Brokers
- Practice Cover
- Prizm Solutions
- Robinson Sargeant
- Weir Insurance
Customer Service Award
- AllClear
- Christie Insurance
- Coversure Insurance Services (Keighley & Rotherham)
- FSB Insurance Service
- Fuzzy Insurance
- InsureTec.com
- Jukes Insurance Brokers
- Marsh Limited (UK Risk Management Segment)
Deal of the Year
- To Be Announced on the Night
Digital Broker Award
- InsureTec.com
- Somerset Bridge Insurance Services
- Stanhope
- Superscript
ESG Broker Champion - Diversity and Inclusion
- Aon
- Everywhen
- IC Insurance
- WF Risk Group
ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability
- Fuzzy Insurance
- Markerstudy Group
High Net Worth Broker of the Year
- Aon
- Brown & Brown Orpington
- Konsileo
- Macbeth Insurance Brokers
- Stanhope
Marketing & Customer Engagement Award
- Winner to be announced on the night
Personal Lines Broker of the Year
- Assist Insurance Services
- Atec Group
- Brunel Insurance for People
- InsureandGo
- InsureTec.com
- Somerset Bridge Insurance Services
- Tedaisy Insurance Group
Schemes Broker of the Year
- Cliverton Insurance Brokers
- InsureTec.com
- Practice Cover
- Premier Insurance Centre
- Superscript
Training Award
- Bartlett Group
- Brunel PI Brokers
- Everywhen
- InsureTec.com
Unsung Hero
- Chloe Guckian, Secondsight
- Madiha Tamoor, Lloyd Bolam Insurance Brokers
Young Achiever
- Coleman Corry, WTW
- Aled Davies, Premier Insurance Centre
- Tom Egerton, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees
- Amy Goldsbrough, Lycetts Insurance Brokers and Financial Services
- Thomas Hughes, Howden Insurance Brokers
- Oliver Smith, LBB (London Belgravia Group)
- Alex Streets, Octo Insurance Brokers
Broker Choice: Schemes Insurer of the Year
- Aviva
- Axa Commercial
- Ecclesiastical
- Hiscox
- Peach (NPA Insurance)
- PJ Hayman & Co
- RSA
Broker Choice: MGA of the Year
- Arkel Underwriting
- Direct Commercial
- Geo Underwriting
- KGM
- Moonrock Insurance
- NBS Underwriting
- Prestige Underwriting
- Somerset Bridge
Broker Choice: Network of the Year
- Bravo Networks
- Cobra Network
- Movo Partnership
- WTW Network
Broker Choice: Mid-Corporate Insurer of the Year
- Allianz
- Arch Insurance
- Aviva
- Axa Commercial
- CNA Hardy
- Markel
- QBE
- RSA
- Zurich
Broker Choice: Personal Lines Insurer of the Year
- Ageas
- Allianz
- Aviva
- Axa UK
- Hiscox
Broker Choice: SME Insurer of the Year
- Allianz
- Aviva
- Axa Commercial
- RSA
- Zurich
Achievement Award
- Winner to be announced on the night
Broker Personality of the Year
- Winner to be announced on the night
Overall Insurance Broker of the Year
- Winner to be announced on the night
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
More on Broker
Blog: Shifting the lens on AI transformation
In all the talk of AI transformation, there’s a tendency to focus on the incremental gains: its role in enhancing the customer experience, business intelligence, fraud detection, predictive modelling and pricing, driving competitive advantage. But is this approach really the best way of achieving broking transformation, asks Nigel Phillips, CEO of CDL.
Ex-Lloyd’s CEO John Neal heads to AIG, reversing Aon move
John Neal is set to join AIG as president effective 1 December 2025, having previously been destined for Aon.
Markerstudy confirms CFO switch
Markerstudy Group has named Keith Barber as interim chief financial officer succeeding Fernley Dyson who has moved to be CFO of Tradex-owner Saturn Holdings, part of backer Pollen Street’s portfolio of companies.
Consilium launches first casualty binder and hires from Dual
Wholesale broker Consilium has launched a casualty binder for its UK division, Consilium Risk Solutions, with the exclusive broker facility backed by A-rated delegated authority capacity.
With the Gallagher deal off the table, what are the next steps for PIB?
With PIB and its PE investors choosing to go again rather than sell to Gallagher, content director Jonathan Swift ponders what might lie ahead for the pan-European consolidator in an era of indigestion and M&A indifference.
Interview: ERS managing director Martin Hall
The newly appointed ERS managing director Martin Hall speaks to Jonathan Swift about how it plans to maintain its profitable growth through embracing data/technology, focusing on opportunities in mobility innovation and being the go-to market for brokers seeking to place specialist motor risks.
Biba calls for regulation ‘reset’ in open letter to Chancellor
Graeme Trudgill, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, has called for bold action from the UK Chancellor to reset regulation for a more proportionate framework.
W Denis launches specialist data centre insurance division
W Denis has launched a specialist division focused on insuring data centres and the integrated power generation infrastructure.