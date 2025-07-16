 Skip to main content
UK Broker Awards 2025 shortlist revealed

Today Insurance Age can reveal the shortlist for the 2025 UK Broker Awards.

The market’s only dedicated award ceremony designed to shine a spotlight on the insurance broking market will take place on 9 October at The Vox, NEC, Birmingham as part of UK Broker Week.

For more details and for information about booking tables, click here.

Broker Start-up Award

  1. Fuzzy Insurance
  2. Merlin Insurance Brokers
  3. Robinson Sargeant

Broker Support Partner of the Year

  • Cobra Network
  • Mental Health in Business
  • Movo Partnership 

Claims Team of the Year Award

  • Howden UK Brokers - Corporate and Commercial Claims Division
  • Macbeth Insurance Brokers
  • Marsh (Risk Management Claims Executive Team)
  • Marsh - Risk Management Practice
  • WTW

Combating Underinsurance Award

  • Coversure Ringwood
  • LBB (London Belgravia Group)
  • Unity Insurance Services

Commercial Lines Broker of the Year

  • Brunel Insurance Brokers
  • IC Insurance
  • InsureTec.com
  • Konsileo
  • Premierline
  • Superscript
  • Tapoly

Community/Small Broker of the Year

  • Ash Tree Insurance Brokers
  • Christie Insurance
  • Coversure Insurance Services (Keighley & Rotherham)
  • Fuzzy Insurance
  • Jukes Insurance Brokers
  • Practice Cover
  • Prizm Solutions
  • Robinson Sargeant
  • Weir Insurance

Customer Service Award

  • AllClear
  • Christie Insurance
  • Coversure Insurance Services (Keighley & Rotherham)
  • FSB Insurance Service
  • Fuzzy Insurance
  • InsureTec.com
  • Jukes Insurance Brokers
  • Marsh Limited (UK Risk Management Segment)

Deal of the Year

  • To Be Announced on the Night

Digital Broker Award

  • InsureTec.com
  • Somerset Bridge Insurance Services
  • Stanhope
  • Superscript

ESG Broker Champion - Diversity and Inclusion

  • Aon
  • Everywhen
  • IC Insurance
  • WF Risk Group

ESG Broker Champion – Sustainability

  • Fuzzy Insurance
  • Markerstudy Group

High Net Worth Broker of the Year

  • Aon
  • Brown & Brown Orpington
  • Konsileo
  • Macbeth Insurance Brokers
  • Stanhope

Marketing & Customer Engagement Award

  • Winner to be announced on the night

Personal Lines Broker of the Year

  • Assist Insurance Services
  • Atec Group
  • Brunel Insurance for People
  • InsureandGo
  • InsureTec.com
  • Somerset Bridge Insurance Services
  • Tedaisy Insurance Group

Schemes Broker of the Year

  • Cliverton Insurance Brokers
  • InsureTec.com
  • Practice Cover
  • Premier Insurance Centre
  • Superscript

Training Award

  • Bartlett Group
  • Brunel PI Brokers
  • Everywhen
  • InsureTec.com

Unsung Hero

  • Chloe Guckian, Secondsight
  • Madiha Tamoor, Lloyd Bolam Insurance Brokers

Young Achiever

  • Coleman Corry, WTW
  • Aled Davies, Premier Insurance Centre
  • Tom Egerton, Indevor Bonds and Guarantees
  • Amy Goldsbrough, Lycetts Insurance Brokers and Financial Services
  • Thomas Hughes, Howden Insurance Brokers
  • Oliver Smith, LBB (London Belgravia Group)
  • Alex Streets, Octo Insurance Brokers

Broker Choice: Schemes Insurer of the Year

  • Aviva
  • Axa Commercial
  • Ecclesiastical
  • Hiscox
  • Peach (NPA Insurance)
  • PJ Hayman & Co
  • RSA

Broker Choice: MGA of the Year

  • Arkel Underwriting
  • Direct Commercial
  • Geo Underwriting
  • KGM
  • Moonrock Insurance
  • NBS Underwriting
  • Prestige Underwriting
  • Somerset Bridge

Broker Choice: Network of the Year

  • Bravo Networks
  • Cobra Network
  • Movo Partnership
  • WTW Network

Broker Choice: Mid-Corporate Insurer of the Year

  • Allianz
  • Arch Insurance
  • Aviva
  • Axa Commercial
  • CNA Hardy
  • Markel
  • QBE
  • RSA
  • Zurich

Broker Choice: Personal Lines Insurer of the Year

  • Ageas
  • Allianz
  • Aviva
  • Axa UK
  • Hiscox

Broker Choice: SME Insurer of the Year

  • Allianz
  • Aviva
  • Axa Commercial
  • RSA
  • Zurich

Achievement Award

  • Winner to be announced on the night

Broker Personality of the Year

  • Winner to be announced on the night

Overall Insurance Broker of the Year

  • Winner to be announced on the night

