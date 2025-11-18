Ardonagh GI businesses begin trading as Everywhen as rollout continues

Ardonagh has confirmed the start of the rollout of the Everywhen brand across offices, digital channels and client communications.

Insurance Age revealed in January that Ardonagh Advisory would change its name to Everywhen this year, with client facing brands including Towergate set to switch in a process that would run into 2026.

It meant the end of the Towergate identity, which founded in 1997 had become one of the best-known names in the broking sector as the consolidator expanded through hundreds of acquisitions.

Everywhen replaced Ardonagh Advisory as the name of Ardonagh Group’s UK SME platform in May and this week its