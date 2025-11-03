 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Ex-Bravo boss Scott Bennett moves to JMG

new-job-1

Scott Bennett, the former leader of Ardonagh-owned Bravo Networks, has joined JMG as group insurer director.

Bennett made the announcement on LinkedIn today (3 November), and was first reported by sister title Insurance Post.

He led Bravo Networks, which consists of Broker Network and Compass, as managing director from 2021, when he took over from Jaime Swindle, until earlier this year.

In March 2025, he had switched to being branch director for Towergate in Manchester with Phil Bayles, chief commercial officer at Ardonagh Advisory, covering at the network on an interim basis.

RelatedBayles to lead Bravo

