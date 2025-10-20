Asda Money launches into commercial insurance in partnership with Everywhen
Everywhen, formerly Ardonagh Advisory in the UK, has partnered with Asda Money to launch the supermarket’s first business insurance service.
The proposition expands Asda Money’s financial services portfolio offering from personal lines into commercial insurance.
Solutions have been tailored to sole traders, start-ups and established SMEs across a wide range of sectors, the broker noted.
Insurance Age revealed earlier this year Ardonagh Advisory would change its name to Everywhen, with client-facing brands including
