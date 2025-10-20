 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Asda Money launches into commercial insurance in partnership with Everywhen

Trolley in supermarket
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

Everywhen, formerly Ardonagh Advisory in the UK, has partnered with Asda Money to launch the supermarket’s first business insurance service.

The proposition expands Asda Money’s financial services portfolio offering from personal lines into commercial insurance.

Solutions have been tailored to sole traders, start-ups and established SMEs across a wide range of sectors, the broker noted.

RelatedArdonagh Advisory to be renamed Everywhen with Towergate brand set to exit Superscript partners with Toolstation 

Insurance Age revealed earlier this year Ardonagh Advisory would change its name to Everywhen, with client-facing brands including

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk or view our subscription options here: https://subscriptions.insuranceage.co.uk/subscribe

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

More on Insight

Douglas Barnett, Axa
Axa’s Dougie Barnett to retire

Dougie Barnett, Axa Broker UK director of commercial customer risk management and sustainability, will retire at the end of December after 24 years at the insurer.

claims-blocks
FSCS declares Scottish broker in default

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has declared Scottish broker Arthur Temlett, trading as Abacus Insurance Consultants, as being ‘in default’ in its latest update on the ongoing situation.

Most read articles loading...

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: