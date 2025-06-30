Ardonagh closes latest $2.5bn investment round
The Ardonagh Group has today completed a $2.5bn (£1.83bn) equity investment led by funds managed by Stone Point Capital, the US-based private equity firm.
The investment, which valued the group at $14bn, was first announced in December with the total amount later revealed in March.
The funding round saw strong demand from co-investors connected to Stone Point, as well as to Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners, the broker claimed.
Stone Point is now a significant shareholder in Ardonagh, alongside MDP, HPS, and other large global institutions, including a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.
