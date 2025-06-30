 Skip to main content
Insurance Age

Ardonagh closes latest $2.5bn investment round

David Ross, Ardonagh
    • Insurance Age staff

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

The Ardonagh Group has today completed a $2.5bn (£1.83bn) equity investment led by funds managed by Stone Point Capital, the US-based private equity firm.

The investment, which valued the group at $14bn, was first announced in December with the total amount later revealed in March.

The funding round saw strong demand from co-investors connected to Stone Point, as well as to Madison Dearborn Partners and HPS Investment Partners, the broker claimed.

Stone Point is now a significant shareholder in Ardonagh, alongside MDP, HPS, and other large global institutions, including a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority.

Endorsement

David

