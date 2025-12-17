Bravo Networks launches startup broker proposition

Bravo Networks has launched a proposition designed to help insurance brokers enter the market and build an independent business at pace, planning to scale up to 75 partners in the next five years, Insurance Age can reveal.

The Ardonagh-owned network claimed Bravo Ventures was created in response to growing concerns about how difficult and time consuming it has become to start a brokerage in the UK.

The proposition is aimed only at firms wanting to be fully authorised, supporting from application to completion.

It will have multiple avenues for firms to access for financial support tailored to their needs.

Bravo will take the start up brokers through the process of getting ready to trade whilst their business is