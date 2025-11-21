Ex-Ardonagh and Clegg Gifford leader joins Kingfisher as private client head

Kingfisher has named Richard Miller as head of private clients and specialist motor trade.

With over twenty years of industry experience, he was previously head of branch development at Clegg Gifford & Co, and branch director at Ardonagh Advisory.

Miller, pictured, will be focused on evolving the current offering by identifying new product and market opportunities to drive commercial growth. He will also maintain the level of service “their clients have come to expect from Kingfisher”.

Earlier this year The Top 100 Broker appointed Neil Thomsett to operations director and Gareth Butler