Interview: Emma Rawlinson, CEO of Markerstudy Distribution

After four job titles in just 12 months, Markerstudy Distribution CEO Emma Rawlinson tells Insurance Age about what comes next on brands, growth, acquisitions and more for the multi-billion-pound business as the Atlanta integration proceeds at pace.

Rawlinson took up the post in January when predecessor Ian Donaldson left Markerstudy to rejoin Ardonagh eight months after the £1.2bn personal lines acquisition of Atlanta completed.

When the deal was rubber-stamped by the Financial Conduct Authority on 31 May 2024 she was Atlanta CEO becoming chief operating officer of the combined business.

“My sole focus was on that integration, how do we bring these two businesses together as quickly as possible,” she says of the COO post.

Ahead of the FCA’s