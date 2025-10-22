Geo Underwriting expands marine product access for brokers

Geo Underwriting has made Navigators & General’s boat club product available to all UK brokers who trade with it.

The move comes one year after the Ardonagh-owned managing general agent bought marine insurance provider N&G from Zurich.

Geo detailed the product offers tailored cover designed specifically for sailing, yacht, and motorboat clubs across the UK.

It noted that backed by more than 100 years of marine insurance heritage, the N&G team are “very familiar with the sector and understand its unique risks” listing the experts support clubs of all sizes, from RYA-affiliated groups to surf schools and