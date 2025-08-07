Broker Expo signs up Bravo Networks as a partner bringing exclusive lounge for delegates – register today

Insurance Age is pleased to announce that Bravo Networks has signed up as a partner for the 2025 Broker Expo at Birmingham NEC on 9 October, register now to secure your place.

The free-to-attend event for brokers is celebrating its 20th anniversary of bringing brokers, insurers, MGAs, trade associations and investors as well as regulators and policymakers together to network and build valuable relationships.

Grab your place now to be part of the community of over 1000 brokers hearing from over 100 speakers, renewing old acquaintances and making new ones.

In a business-useful day attendees will benefit from interactive sessions and workshops on topics ranging from schemes to cyber insurance, personal lines and high net worth to property, commercial business, artificial intelligence and more.

Make sure you are there to listen, learn and get the questions you have answered.

Success

Last year’s event included panel sessions on how to attract more talent into the industry, insight from Biba on the ever-changing regulatory landscape, and guidance on scaling a business for success.

This year’s Expo is set to be even more packed with business-critical information and as a proud sponsor of this must-attend day Bravo Networks will front-and-centre in the conversations.

The business will be hosting the ‘Networks v Independence’ workshop, exploring the real trade-offs between joining a network and staying independent, from market access and compliance support to autonomy, margin, and growth strategy.

Insurers will also be delivering one-to-one sessions, with brokers benefiting from drop-in clinics to get advice on key aspects of their own businesses.

Bravo Networks is keen to discuss key industry hot topics and how collectively the industry can address these to get the best outcome for customers. Brokers will similarly have the chance to network with 200+ underwriters on the day.

Along with exhibiting at the event Bravo Networks will have its own lounge taking the opportunity to spend time with current and prospective members as well as partners to understand what it is doing well but also what it can do better.

Awards

And remember, Broker Expo is just one part of Insurance Age’s Broker Week highlighting the best the profession has to offer.

In the evening the UK Broker Awards will celebrate the best of the industry. It remains the dedicated award ceremony designed to shine a spotlight on the insurance broking market. Taking home a prize is an accolade that cannot be beaten.

With just under nine weeks to go, Bravo Networks is getting ready to be there to congratulate members and everyone who has been shortlisted and to hail the winners as the trophies are dished out.

You too can join the festivities by booking a table for the Awards which are being held at The Vox Conference Centre right next door to the NEC.

Insurance Age looks forward to seeing as many readers as possible at the Broker Expo and UK Broker Awards 2025 in Birmingham this October.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.