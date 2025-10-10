UK Broker Awards winners 2025: Lickens, AllClear, Everywhen and Insuretec.com among those crowned

AllClear scooped the Broker of the Year award, and Clear Group executive chairman Howard Lickens won the Achievement Award, at the UK Broker Awards last night in Birmingham.

Held at the Vox, NEC, the host comedian Jimmy McGhie, entertained the 450 people in attendance before handing out the gongs.

Speaking about Lickens, pictured, McGhie preceded the award by telling the audience: “An Oxford philosophy, politics and economics graduate in 1977, our 2025 winner first worked for his family’s broking business in Wandsworth as its FD before taking over control.

“Having sold the business to Stuart Alexander in 1995, despite his father threatening to sue him if he did so