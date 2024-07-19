Allianz’s Hobbs, Arch’s Peters, Aviva’s Martin and Zurich’s Nichols to join panel at Broker Expo 2024
Insurance Age is delighted to reveal the first panel at the Broker Expo 2024 and it has a lot of insurer star power.
“How are insurers supporting brokers in navigating the ever-changing insurance landscape?” will be tackled by:
- Nick Hobbs, chief distribution officer at Allianz
- David Martin, managing director UK commercial and chief distribution officer at Aviva
- David Nichols, head of retail at Zurich
- Neil Peters, VP, national director, branch network, Arch UK regional division.
During the session brokers will hear the stellar panel’s perspectives on service, MGA competition, value of branches, concerns over broker consolidation, product innovation, use of technology/AI and market rates.
To be there on 10 October at Birmingham NEC to listen or ask a question, sign up now by clicking here.
