Speculation links Ageas Group with a fresh takeover approach

BIE - Ageas
Ageas Group is being eyed as a takeover target according to reports.

Bloomberg Money claims that investment firm BE Group has stepped up its attempts to buy the Belgian-headquartered business after courting it for two years.

The news comes weeks after investor website Betaville suggested that Ageas is working with bankers at NM Rothschild on a “defence” mandate ahead of potential takeover interest.

The insurer has previously been linked with takeovers by BNP Paribas and its largest shareholder, Chinese multinational Fosun International, which owns 10% of the

