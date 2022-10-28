People Moves: 24-28 October 2022
Keep up to date with the latest personnel changes within insurance.
Featuring: HDI Global Specialty SE UK, KonsileoHDI Global Specialty SE UK appoints director of delegated authority
HDI Global Specialty has appointed Jade Wilcox as director of delegated authority, effective immediately.
Wilcox is currently HDI’s underwriting manager, US delegated authority, having joined the insurer in 2021 from Arch Insurance.
She will be based in HDI’s London office and will report directly to rafael Rebitzky, managing director and CUO of HDI Global Specialty UK.
Reb
