RSA’s Alex Hardy commits to developing the right products for brokers

Speaking to Insurance Age at the British Insurance Brokers’ Association, Alex Hardy stated that the RSA team was zoning in on producing the right quality of cover and developing the right products.

He mentioned that brokers were worried about growth due to Covid-19 and that broker sentiment had taken a knock.

His comments followed RSA UK & International CEO Ken Norgrove’s promise to fix “average” broker service and a pledge from UK commercial MD, Lee Money, to create “simpler, better solutions