GS Group buys Dundee-based Strathtay

Strathtay was founded in Dundee in 1974 by Charles Robertson. The broker’s partners Nigel, James and Hannah Robertson will join GS Group, but director Alison Duncan will retire after assisting with the handover process.

The firm’s specialisms include motor, home, caravan, let property and shop insurance as well as commercial combined.

Founded in 1991 GS Group operates in five locations in Scotland. It was ranked in the £20m-£30m gross written premium banding in Insurance Age’s Top 100 UK