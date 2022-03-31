Axa opts not to appeal BI ruling in Corbin & King case
Axa has confirmed it will not be appealing the High Court ruling in the business interruption case with restaurant group Corbin & King which ordered the insurer to make multiple payouts under a non-damage denial of access clause.
The insurer had argued that it was liable for £750,000 at most but the judgment means the bill is expected to total £4.4m.
Corbin & King had claimed for payments for each set of premises, as opposed to just one limit across all properties, and for the cover to respond
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insurer
Most read
- FCA warns of Direct Line clone
- Gallagher unveils suite of UK retail leadership changes in the South
- In depth: Employment practices liability: getting back to business?
- Mark Coffey leaves Atlanta
- Opinion: Legal disputes rise as tough times get tougher
- FOS insurance backlog stretched to over 9000 cases
- Igo4 creating 100 jobs in Peterborough