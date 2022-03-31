Axa opts not to appeal BI ruling in Corbin & King case

Axa has confirmed it will not be appealing the High Court ruling in the business interruption case with restaurant group Corbin & King which ordered the insurer to make multiple payouts under a non-damage denial of access clause.

The insurer had argued that it was liable for £750,000 at most but the judgment means the bill is expected to total £4.4m.

Corbin & King had claimed for payments for each set of premises, as opposed to just one limit across all properties, and for the cover to respond