UK General appoints CUO

UK General has appointed David Boulcott as chief underwriting officer (CUO).

Boulcott joined the Leeds-based business on 1 January 2022 and reports to Tim Smyth, CEO, as part of the executive team. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.

Boulcott is a permanent replacement for David Brown, who returns to the USA after fulfilling the role on an interim basis during 2021.

Smyth said: “David [Brown] has been a tremendous asset to the business and leaves with our thanks and best wishes