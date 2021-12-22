RSA assigned A rating by AM Best following takeover by Intact

Rating service AM Best has assigned a financial strength rating (FSR) of A (excellent) and a long-term issuer credit rating (long-term ICR) of “a+” (excellent) to RSA Insurance UK (RSAI).

AM Best noted that the outlook assigned to these ratings is stable.

Commenting on the rating, an RSA spokesperson told Insurance Age: “We’re pleased to have received this credit rating, which reflects our efforts to enhance and maintain the performance of the business.

“Following our acquisition by Intact