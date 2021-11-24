RSA boosts employee benefits
RSA Insurance has made enhancements to its suite of ‘family friendly’ in-house staff policies, which will be effective from January 2022.
The insurer has announced that the maternity and adoption, paternity and shared parental leave policies will be improved to provide additional support to its 4,500 people.
The insurer also recently introduced IVF and fertility leave, neonatal leave, and miscarriage leave policies that the provider introduced in April.
Karen Caddick, RSA HR director, UK &
