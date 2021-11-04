Hastings reports increased profit in Q3 2021
Hastings Group has reported further profits for the nine months ended 30 September 2021, with the company’s profit before tax reaching £103m, up from £76m in Q2 2021.
The provider revealed that its customer retention rates continue to be strong and “above market average”.
Despite observing premium reductions across the motor sector due to Covid, whiplash reforms and high competition, Hastings has grown its customer policies by 3% year on year, reaching over 3.1m.
Growth
The provider
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Granite buys telematics broker Carrot
- In Depth: Schemes partnerships build opportunities in a changing market
- Kelly Ogley takes A-Plan CEO role
- In Depth: The influence of the MGA space on schemes
- "It feels like family," says KGJ boss about NFP transition
- Daulby Read adds agricultural specialist
- News analysis: Consolidators put up 'for sale' signs