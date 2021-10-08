More than half of brokers suffer from mental health issues linked to work

Over two thirds of brokers have experienced a mental health issue in the past 12 months, according to research by Ecclesiastical.

The provider’s latest Broker Wellbeing Survey showed that the number of brokers suffering a mental health issue linked to work is at its highest level since the survey was launched three years ago.

In 2020, 57% of brokers had experienced a mental health issue in the previous 12 months, but this has increased to 68% in 2021.

Stress

Stress was, once again, the