Das UK team raises £45,000 for dementia research

The Das UK team who took part in the Ride Across Britain challenge earlier this month has so far raised around £45,000 for dementia research and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The ten person team, which included five Das employees and five business partners from companies including Hiscox, Aston Lark and Premium Credit, cycled 980 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats over nine days.

David Swigciski, team leader and director of client services at Das UK, commented: “Thank you to everybody for