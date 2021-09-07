Insurance Age

Video: Das UK takes on the Ride Across Britain challenge

Das Ride Across Britain logo
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

It is day four of the Ride Across Britain challenge, and the Das UK team has currently raised over £30,000 for the Alzheimer’s Society and Insurance United Against Dementia (IUAD).

The ten person team includes five Das employees and five business partners from companies including Hiscox, Aston Lark, Bruce Stevenson and Premium Credit.

Speaking to Insurance Age on Friday (3 September), David Swigciski, director of client services for Das UK and team captain, said: “We’re

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. PIB's 2020 deal spend revealed
  2. Broking success: Carrot and no stick
  3. Lucida on track to make deals following rebrand
  4. Interview: Cuvva's Andy Tomlinson
  5. Peril in product governance – who you gonna call?
  6. Right Choice Holdings rebrands as Lucida
  7. Markerstudy Broking hires trading director

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: