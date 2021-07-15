Broker NDML and night time industry agree £5.2m BI claims settlement with Hiscox

Hospitality broker NDML and the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) have reached a £5.2m settlement with Hiscox over pandemic-related business interruption (BI) claims.

In a statement, the two organisations explained that 72 Hiscox BI policyholders will benefit from the settlement, giving businesses represented by NDML and NTIA an average payout of almost £73,000 each.

They added that the £5.2m is an initial figure and that more claims are still to be finalised between NDML, which is part