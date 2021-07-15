FCA pledges to be tough and take action as it publishes 2021/22 Business Plan
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined a commitment to be a more, innovative, adaptive, and assertive regulator in its Business Plan for 2021/22.
The regulator stated that it will be accountable for its progress on:setting the bar high to support market integrity and sustainable innovation, ensuring firms start with high standards and maintain them using new approaches to find issues and harm faster; £120m will be invested in the data strategy over the next 3 years tackling
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Videos/Podcasts
Insurance Covid-Cast: How has staff productivity been impacted by remote working?
For the 35th episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior insurance managers to discuss how productive staff have been since Covid-19 lockdown, and whether it has changed as restrictions have eased?Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Allianz reveals restructure
- Marshmallow denies trying to "dump" clients in legal spat with Mulsanne
- DCJ Insurance acquires Real Insurance
- Brokers predict rise in consolidation among niche players
- People Moves: 12-16 July 2021
- FCA data shows Covid BI claims payments now total £875.5m
- Allianz commits to continued broker focus after restructure