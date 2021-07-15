FCA pledges to be tough and take action as it publishes 2021/22 Business Plan

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has outlined a commitment to be a more, innovative, adaptive, and assertive regulator in its Business Plan for 2021/22.

The regulator stated that it will be accountable for its progress on:

setting the bar high to support market integrity and sustainable innovation, ensuring firms start with high standards and maintain them using new approaches to find issues and harm faster; £120m will be invested in the data strategy over the next 3 years tackling