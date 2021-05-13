Specialist Risk Group buys Irish MGA, Blackrock Insurance Solutions

Warren Downey, group CEO at SRG said: “We are thrilled to further support our Irish broker partners through the acquisition of Blackrock Insurance Solutions. The Blackrock team is a group of genuine specialists who add tremendous value and expertise to the Group’s Underwriting capability.”

Neil McSherry, Blackrock managing director, added: “I believe SRG are an exciting home for our business, as we look to our next stage of growth. We are very much looking forward to joining forces with Warren