Call for clarity on final rules amid FCA dual pricing extension

Experts have welcomed the imminent crackdown on dual pricing, but the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) recent announcement that it is giving firms extra time to implement the changes has received mixed reactions.

The regulator said last week that it had extended the timetable to give businesses more time to implement the rules following feedback from the industry.

However, while the FCA revealed plans to ban dual pricing in the final report of its market study into the pricing of home and