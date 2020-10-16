Dual to deploy Hyperion underwriting capital

Dual, the international underwriting agency owned by Hyperion, announced today (16 October) that it will deploy Group underwriting capital alongside its existing capacity providers.

David Howden said: “This is a game-changing moment for Dual. Now, by providing capital to Dual, we move to the next stage of our underwriting journey at an exciting time for the Group when we have also welcomed a new investor.

“I am thrilled that with this announcement Dual takes the lead in defining what the