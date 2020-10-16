Insurance Age

Dual to deploy Hyperion underwriting capital

Money
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Dual, the international underwriting agency owned by Hyperion, announced today (16 October) that it will deploy Group underwriting capital alongside its existing capacity providers.

David Howden said: “This is a game-changing moment for Dual. Now, by providing capital to Dual, we move to the next stage of our underwriting journey at an exciting time for the Group when we have also welcomed a new investor.

“I am thrilled that with this announcement Dual takes the lead in defining what the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insurer

Podcast

Most read

  1. Blog: Inside Markerstudy's Co-op deal
  2. Video: Do brokers remain optimistic following the Covid-19 breakout?
  3. UK insurance firm goes into administration
  4. Analysis: Amanda Blanc's first 100 days as Aviva boss
  5. Q&A: Why diversity and inclusion matters
  6. Ageas UK sells stake in Tesco Underwriting for £125m
  7. Bollington reports profit and turnover surge

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: