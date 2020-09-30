Paul Evans joins Allianz as chairman

Allianz Holdings today announced the appointment of Paul Evans as non-executive chairman.

Evans will join the Board as chairman elect on 1 November 2020 and will then take over from current chair, Rick Hudson, on his retirement in April 2021.

In this role, Evans will also chair Allianz Insurance plc and LV General Insurance Group.

Evans spent 13 years with PricewaterhouseCoopers and 17 years at Axa where he held a number of senior roles including Group CEO, AXA UK and Group CEO, Axa Global