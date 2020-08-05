RSA threatens 300 redundancies
Up to 300 RSA staff could face redundancy as the business seeks to further reduce running costs in its UK business.
Today (5 August) it announced a range of measures including a voluntary redundancy programme open to applications from all employees.
In addition it also offered employees reduced working hours.
Reduction
The provider detailed that the intention is to reduce the size of the organisation by around 300 full time roles from current levels. At present it is still unclear where
