Aviva Ireland GI CEO launches legal proceedings against the provider - report

John Quinlan, Aviva Ireland GI chief executive, has launched legal proceedings against the provider, The Irish Times has reported.

According to the article, Quinlan has been on leave for around eight months and Aviva has reportedly lined up Declan O’Rourke, general manager of AIG’s Irish business, as a replacement.

Nick Amin, who has been with Aviva since 2013, is currently listed as interim CEO of Aviva Insurance Ireland.

An Aviva spokesperson said: “John Quinlan is the CEO of Aviva’s Irish general insurance business Currently Nick Amin is the Interim CEO of our Irish general insurance business”

“Aviva does not comment on internal matters relating to our people”

Restructure

In September 2019, Aviva Ireland split the management of its GI and life operations as part of the restructure announced by Maurice Tulloch. Last month, Aviva Life and Pensions Ireland appointed Dave Elliot as CEO.

Earlier this week, Amanda Blanc took over as CEO of Aviva, after Tulloch stepped down for family health reasons.

Blanc has stated she would not rule out radical action to transform the business and address issues of underperformance.

Brokers welcomed the appointment but predicted that Blanc would be looking to make a bold first move at the provider.

