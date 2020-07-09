Insurance Covid-Cast: Future of Insurance Work – Lesson learned to help Gen Y employees adjust to a new work/life balance post-pandemic

For the 33rd episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel of senior HR and talent managers to discuss the feedback they have had from millennials about how they have experienced lockdown and how insurers might adapt in the future to reflect this.

The recording is the latest aligned to the new campaign from Infopro Digital’s insurance division called Future of Insurance Work, that aims to provide a platform for people to discuss and share ideas, advice, best practices and experiences as the sector looks to reset and restart in a post-Covid-19 world and look beyond the pandemic.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss how some employees have found it difficult to distinguish between the start and end of the working day at home; how isolation has been a surprise for some millennials; the uptake in wellbeing support and resources, especially among past cynics; the benefit of employee staffed first line mental health support; the criticality of being in the office for staff development; and the effect on absenteeism are:

Steve Collinson, chief people officer, Zurich Insurance

Matthew Metcalfe, Senior manager – talent acquisition, Covea

Emma Saunders, head of resourcing and talent, Allianz Insurance