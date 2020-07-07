Insurance Covid-Cast: Future of Insurance Work - What do millennials want from their employers; and has it shifted due to Covid-19?
For the 32nd episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a panel to discuss how millennials have experienced lockdown and what temporary practices they would like to see made permanent.
The recording is the latest aligned to the new campaign from Infopro Digital’s insurance division called Future of Insurance Work, that aims to provide a platform for people to discuss and share ideas, advice, best practices and experiences as the sector looks to reset and restart in a post-Covid-19 world and look beyond the pandemic.
Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director Jonathan Swift to discuss how employers have become more empathetic and trusting as the stigma of remote working has lifted; how the last three months have really sharpened the focus on mental health and diversity; replacing learning by osmosis in the office - at home; the fear of a return to the old normal; and why people are no longer slaves to their laptops, are:
Stephen Bevan, Client Director of Sedgwick International UK
Ben Busfield, operations manager at the Managing General Agents Association
Peter Clarke, MD, Insurercore
Rachel Crocker, senior project manager [talent and diversity workstream lead], London Market Group
Kishan Mangat, senior associate, DWF and past-president of Tomorrow’s Forum of Insurance Lawyers
Ajay Mistry, partnership director, BHIB and co-founder and co-chair Insurance Cultural Awareness Network
Laura Oliver, recruitment partner, Covea
Ellie Webster, underwriting assistant, Agora Underwriting and newsletter editor, Next Generation Insurance Network.
