Euler Hermes hires new RICC director for UK and Ireland

Andrew Hodson moves across from the Allianz-owned insurer's Paris office.

Trade credit insurer Euler Hermes has hired Andrew Hodson as director of risk, information, claims and collections (RICC) of Euler Hermes UK & Ireland.

The Allianz-owned provider stated that Hodson, who took on his new post on 1 June, is responsible for implementing its RICC strategy, managing risk underwriting, delivering operational targets and engaging with key stakeholders.

He succeeds Kris Macauley, who has moved across to become RICC director for Northern Europe.

In his new role Hodson will report directly to Milo Bogaerts, Euler Hermes UK & Ireland chief executive.

Strategy

Hodson returns to the insurer’s UK & Ireland business having previously overseen its portfolio across the North of England, Scotland, Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Most recently, he headed up he headed up Euler Hermes group risk steering and strategy, based in its head office in Paris.

The provider detailed that he has more than 30 years’ experience in financial services and insurance, having started his career at Euler Hermes as a graduate in 1990.

Bogaerts commented: “Andrew knows our UK and Irish operations extremely well and brings with him an outstanding understanding of both international and local markets.

“The current crisis presents increased levels of risk across the economy and his experience will be hugely beneficial in helping our clients to plot a steady course as part of the recovery ahead.”

