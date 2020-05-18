Covid-19: Hiscox under fresh attack for back-tracking on BI claim

The Night Time Industries Association says provider has denied claims after previously telling policyholders they would be covered.

Hiscox has been criticised for u-turning on its decision around a business interruption claim.

According to the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) the provider is refusing to pay out a claim after having previously confirmed that the policyholder, Senate Group, would be covered for coronavirus related business interruption losses of up to £100,000.

Senate Group, which provides training sessions as well as consultancy and security services, has teamed up with the NTIA and broker NDML, part of Romero Group, to “fight for a positive resolution”.

Insurance Age has previously reported that NTIA has hired Philip Kolvin QC to advise on its members’ rights under their insurance policies.

According to a statement, Senate Group sought advice from Hiscox regarding its business interruption cover in respect of coronavirus in February 2020.

Government

The statement continued: “Hiscox confirmed in writing that Senate Group Limited would be covered for up to £100,000.

“Fast-forward to the present day, and Hiscox have now denied all claims relating to coronavirus, stating that its ‘core policy wordings do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic’.”

Michael Kill, CEO of NTIA, said: “We have teamed up with NDML Insurance specialist late night leisure brokers and Philip Kolvin QC, one of the industry’s leading barristers, to fight for fair treatment from insurers.

“We have heard countless stories where businesses have had written confirmation of cover from insurers such as Hiscox, and then their claim has been denied later down the line. It’s our responsibility to bring the industry together and share these injustices.”

Hiscox has previously stated that it does not believe its SME policies cover for losses arising from the pandemic and insisted that it is paying valid claims.

A spokesperson for Hiscox commented: “We understand these are difficult times for businesses and we are paying claims that are covered by the policies we issue fairly and quickly.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of individual cases, but if we have provided incorrect information to a customer in relation to their policy, we will always look to put it right. We review every case individually, and if any customer has concerns, we encourage them to get in touch with us directly.”

FCA

At the start of this month the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) stated that it was seeking legal clarity on business interruption insurance in order to resolve doubt for businesses who are facing uncertainty on their claims.

Last week, the regulator invited brokers and policyholders who are aware of any unresolved disputes with insurers to put forward their arguments as it puts together its High Court test case.

Simon Mabb, managing director of NDML, welcomed the move from the FCA, noting that it will “ease significant amounts of stress” on individual policyholders who had previously looked at launching their own legal proceedings.

He added: “That said, we really cannot believe it has come to this. Legal action should not be a necessity in cases where the insurer has clearly confirmed cover, or even misled customers to believe they have cover for Business Interruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is diabolical behaviour and the unfair treatment of customers is a clear breach of FCA regulations.”

Mabb continued: “We see it as our duty to stand by businesses and offer a voice of protest against the way certain insurers are handling the situation.

“The future of thousands of businesses, not to mention the reputation of the insurance industry, is at stake here and we must do all we can to find a swift, categorical resolution.”

Insurers

Hiscox is also under fire from the Hiscox Action Group, which has stated today (18 May) that it is set to launch an arbitration claims against the provider over unpaid BI claims within days.

The group said it represents over 400 SMEs with up to £40m in claims between them.

A number of other providers are also facing potential legal action for refusing to pay BI claims relating to the coronavirus, including Allianz, RSA, Ecclesiastical, QBE, Axa and Zurich.

