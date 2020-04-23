Hiscox Action Group appoints big-hitting legal firm to represent members in BI row

The group of companies criticising Hiscox for refusing to pay out BI claims as a result of the coronavirus says it is also in "advanced talks" with a litigation funder to underwrite its entire legal costs as dispute hots up.

Hiscox Action Group has appointed City law firm Mishcon de Reya as its lead counsel in its legal dispute against Hiscox.

The Group, which now includes over 200 members, was formed after a number of SMEs claimed the provider was wrongly denying BI claims relating to Covid-19.

It added that it is also in “advanced talks” with a litigation funder to underwrite its entire legal costs.

Mark Killick, of Media Zoo and a steering group member, commented: “Hiscox thought they could get away without paying but that is not going to happen.

“We have appointed top legal counsel, we will be fully funded and we are going to force Hiscox to do the right thing and honour its obligations.”

Richard Leedham, partner at Mishcon de Reya, added: “We are very excited to be involved in this claim and have been very surprised by Hiscox’s reaction to date.

“Our instructions are to pursue all claims as vigorously as possible to prevent hundreds of good British companies from being driven out of business.”

Accusations

Last week, TV chef Raymond Blanc joined in the accusations against Hiscox, slamming the provider for refusing to pay out after he was forced to shut his 37 restaurants and pubs due to the UK wide lockdown.

In addition, it was reported yesterday (22 April) that the provider had been hit by fresh accusations from the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA), which has been advised that members with Hiscox policies have a good case against the insurer.

Hiscox has hit back with statements arguing that its business interruption exposure to the Covid-19 emergency was limited.

At the time, the provider commented: “Hiscox is also receiving claims as a result of economic losses following government action to stop the spread of Covid-19.

“Like others in the industry, Hiscox UK’s core small commercial package policies do not provide cover for business interruption as a result of the general measures taken by the UK government in response to a pandemic.”

