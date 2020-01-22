Arc Legal extends landlord legal defence cover
Provider said the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act means landlords now require cover for civil or criminal prosecution.
Arc Legal Assistance has extended its legal defence cover for landlords in response to the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act.
The provider said its legal defence cover would now defend landlords against civil or criminal prosecution, which includes matters brought under this legislation.
Legal defence cover makes up part of the Arc Legal’s landlord legal expenses offering.
Legislation
The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act aims to improve living standards in rental properties.
It allows tenants to take direct legal action against landlords if rental property is not ‘fit for human habitation’.
The legislation came into force on 20 March 2019.
Product
James Waddy, head of sales and marketing at Arc Legal, stated: “We are continually developing our products to meet changing needs in the market, including developments in legislation, ensuring that our partners can provide their customers with market-leading, competitive products that meet their policyholders’ changing needs.
“The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act is an important piece of legislation and extending our landlords cover in response to this will, we hope, offer additional peace of mind to landlords.”
For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insurer
Podcast
The Insurance Age Podcast: 10 January 2020
Laurence Eastham and Siân Barton consider the top stories from the first full week back in the office in 2020, focusing on Gefion and the recent spate of run-off announcements.Subscribe to our daily newsletter for all the latest news
Most read
- Markerstudy forced to go "on hiatus" for new quotes in commercial lines
- Gallagher names North MD
- Hyperion reveals £300m spending pot and multiple deal wish list
- Pukka temporarily suspends trading
- CMA urges regulators to put "strong remedies" in place to end loyalty penalty
- Motor premiums may ‘reach the highest on record’
- Aon UK appoints chief broking officer