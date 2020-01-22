Arc Legal extends landlord legal defence cover

Provider said the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act means landlords now require cover for civil or criminal prosecution.

Arc Legal Assistance has extended its legal defence cover for landlords in response to the Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act.

The provider said its legal defence cover would now defend landlords against civil or criminal prosecution, which includes matters brought under this legislation.

Legal defence cover makes up part of the Arc Legal’s landlord legal expenses offering.

Legislation

The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act aims to improve living standards in rental properties.

It allows tenants to take direct legal action against landlords if rental property is not ‘fit for human habitation’.

The legislation came into force on 20 March 2019.

Product

James Waddy, head of sales and marketing at Arc Legal, stated: “We are continually developing our products to meet changing needs in the market, including developments in legislation, ensuring that our partners can provide their customers with market-leading, competitive products that meet their policyholders’ changing needs.

“The Homes (Fitness for Human Habitation) Act is an important piece of legislation and extending our landlords cover in response to this will, we hope, offer additional peace of mind to landlords.”

